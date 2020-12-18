Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $846.09.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $10.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,119.69. 3,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

