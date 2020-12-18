MIB Coin (MIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,961.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $323,316.34 and $7,961.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 393,084,795 coins and its circulating supply is 115,782,867 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Coin Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

