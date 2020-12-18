Mirai Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. Mirai has a market capitalization of $4,687.76 and approximately $194.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last week, Mirai has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00110547 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00026115 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004910 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Mirai Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

