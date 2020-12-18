Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $33.04 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for about $33.04 or 0.00145406 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $2.18 million and $39,102.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00774147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00168332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00125410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00078005 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 66,074 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

