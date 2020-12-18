Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.20. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 9,121 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

About Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

