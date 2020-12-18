Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Tops $12.80 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00397342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.45 or 0.02502890 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.