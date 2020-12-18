(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.81

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.81 and traded as high as $81.91. (MOG.A) shares last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 96,040 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOG.A shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of (MOG.A) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of (MOG.A) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of (MOG.A) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of (MOG.A) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.13 and a beta of 1.57.

(MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.50 million. (MOG.A) had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that (MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.A) will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. (MOG.A)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

(MOG.A) Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

