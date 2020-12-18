Mountain Crest Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MCACU)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

