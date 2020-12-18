mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $28.32 million and approximately $458,730.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,087.45 or 1.00112562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022996 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017777 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 28,314,026 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.