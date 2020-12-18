Multi-collateral DAI Price Hits $1.00 (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00396697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.75 or 0.02497777 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.