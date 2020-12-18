Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €282.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €246.86 ($290.42).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

