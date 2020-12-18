MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Trading 10.1% Higher

MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) shares traded up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.40. 166,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 28,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MVB Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MVB Financial by 4,658.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MVB Financial by 77.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

