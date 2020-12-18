Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 459,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $455.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($18.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -78.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit