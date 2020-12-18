Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NBR stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 459,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $455.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($18.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -78.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Nabors Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

