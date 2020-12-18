NANJCOIN Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 102.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One NANJCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $254,727.24 and $1.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00396448 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.04 or 0.02489738 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

