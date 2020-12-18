Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Up 0.6%

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.41. 233,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 67,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.06% of Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.