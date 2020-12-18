Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NAV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,611. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -490.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.