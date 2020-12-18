Nestree Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Nestree has a market cap of $7.80 million and $463,142.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,137.97 or 1.00109857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022941 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017580 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,346,083,975 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.