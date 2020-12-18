Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.48

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.48 and traded as high as $51.75. Netcall plc (NET.L) shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 518,803 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.36 million and a PE ratio of 165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Netcall plc (NET.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Netcall plc (NET.L)’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

About Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET)

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall plc (NET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall plc (NET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.