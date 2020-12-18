Neutrino Dollar Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00134903 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.01959951 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00100069 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000225 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002428 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

