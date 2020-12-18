Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Trading 13.1% Higher

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC) traded up 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $16.95. 1,879,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 486,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBAC. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Newborn Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

