Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $23,350.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

