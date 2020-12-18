NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.36.

NICE stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.55. The company had a trading volume of 577,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,866. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $273.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.58.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,071 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,488,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,734,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,914,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NICE by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

