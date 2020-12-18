NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.36.

NICE stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.55. The company had a trading volume of 577,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,866. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $273.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.58.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,071 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,488,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,734,000 after acquiring an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,914,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NICE by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Analyst Recommendations for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit