Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €2.95 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOKIA. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.68 ($4.33).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

