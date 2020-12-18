noob.finance Price Hits $2.97 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One noob.finance token can now be bought for approximately $2.97 or 0.00012855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, noob.finance has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. noob.finance has a market cap of $64,917.20 and approximately $19,228.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00137749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00767617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00172215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00122797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00077530 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

