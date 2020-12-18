Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE:OSB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,731. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 360.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Norbord has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Norbord by 5,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 803,160 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Norbord by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Norbord by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Norbord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norbord by 637.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

