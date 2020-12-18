North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.26

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.93. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 21,495 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.10% and a return on equity of 1,355.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

