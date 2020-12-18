Northern Investors Company PLC (NRI.L) (LON:NRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (NRI.L) (LON:NRI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and traded as low as $186.00. Northern Investors Company PLC (NRI.L) shares last traded at $186.00, with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.

Northern Investors Company PLC (NRI.L) Company Profile (LON:NRI)

Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.

