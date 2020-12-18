NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

