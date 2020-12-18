NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.60

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and traded as low as $12.96. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 232,377 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 63.25.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NG)
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
