NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.60

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and traded as low as $12.96. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 232,377 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 63.25.

Get NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) alerts:

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 90,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.64, for a total transaction of C$1,139,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,496.32. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 54,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.77, for a total transaction of C$803,857.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,776,035.75. Insiders have sold 467,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,461 in the last ninety days.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.