NOW Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $546.00 (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, NOW Token has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. NOW Token has a market cap of $1.58 million and $546.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOW Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,774,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official website is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io . NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io

NOW Token Token Trading

NOW Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

