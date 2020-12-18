Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells $92,651.60 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,764.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56.

NTNX traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,666,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after buying an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

