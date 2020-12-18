Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams Sells 31,277 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,942.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NTNX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. 9,666,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,955. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 24.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

