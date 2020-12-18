NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NuVasive stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,125. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 82.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 63.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

