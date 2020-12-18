NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading 5.2% Higher

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.67. 1,634,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 897,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 63.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

