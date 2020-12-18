NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

12/8/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets served. It continues to benefit from a strong position in secular growth markets — including automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure due to the rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild continue to pose threats. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

11/2/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

10/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $132.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $155.51. 4,228,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,516. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $167.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

