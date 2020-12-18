Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $72.00. The stock traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.51. 798,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 401,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,729,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,092,000.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

