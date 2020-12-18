Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.68

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.68 and traded as low as $12.98. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 10,117 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $129.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth about $2,520,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

