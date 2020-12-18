Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) (LON:OEX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) (LON:OEX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Oilex Ltd (OEX.L) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 22,760,205 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

