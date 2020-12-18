Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 304,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 236,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.