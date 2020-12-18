Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.45 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 304,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 236,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 1,160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit