Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 1,095,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 825% from the average daily volume of 118,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

ONCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

In other news, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm bought 173,776 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,606,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luke Evnin bought 151,225 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,268,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

