OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 1,028,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,877. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.19 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $221,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

