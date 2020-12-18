oOh!media Limited (OML.AX) (ASX:OML) Insider Brendon Cook Sells 455,072 Shares

oOh!media Limited (OML.AX) (ASX:OML) insider Brendon Cook sold 455,072 shares of oOh!media Limited (OML.AX) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.27), for a total value of A$811,393.38 ($579,566.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.02.

oOh!media Limited (OML.AX) Company Profile

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; classic and digital rail, and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

