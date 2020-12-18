Open Predict Token (OPT) Market Cap Reaches $838,088.45

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $838,088.45 and approximately $2,189.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00399037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00027170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.92 or 0.02464610 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

