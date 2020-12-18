Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.60 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $46.60 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00396697 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $577.75 or 0.02497777 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a token. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

