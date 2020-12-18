OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.06

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2020

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.06 and traded as high as $35.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 537 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $409.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 70.25%. On average, research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

