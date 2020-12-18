Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $804,163.55

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDAX and CoinBene. Patron has a market capitalization of $804,163.55 and $3,553.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00135688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00769720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00169639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00123529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077579 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Exrates, CoinBene, Hotbit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

