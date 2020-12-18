PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,890.99 or 0.08249263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $81.31 million and $2.70 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00058837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00383845 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.18 or 0.02461161 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 43,000 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

