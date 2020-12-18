Payfair Price Tops $0.0009 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Payfair has a market capitalization of $35,018.26 and approximately $1,830.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Payfair has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00384874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.02477410 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

