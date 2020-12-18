PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.45 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Switcheo Network and DEx.top. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $162,162.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00398304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.61 or 0.02504221 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,820,781 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

