Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $17,399.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $17,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $133.38. The company had a trading volume of 354,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,228. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

